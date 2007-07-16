Changed ownership structure at NCAB

Swedish PCB supplier, with sales offices in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Spain, Russia, Macedonia, Poland, Germany and China has changed its owner conditions. Lars Östlund, one of the founders and owners of NCAB has sold his block of shares of the company.

Remaining as part owners and still working actively in the company are Hans Ståhl, CEO NCAB group, Martin Blomqvist, Responsible for new market development and Bo Andersson, Technical manager. New majority owners are a group of investors led by Credus Management AB with extensive experience from owning and developing companies.



“We have worked hard to shape our business concept and have shown strong growth during the past few years. In accordance with our strategy, we are ready - with an injection of competence and capital - to take the next step in our journey and develop the company further", says Hans Ståhl, CEO NCAB group.



“NCAB is in an industry that is growing strongly and where we see a great deal of potential. Building on its thorough know-how of customer requirements, NCAB has created a clear business concept, one that can be applied in many markets around the world. NCAB has an attractive position in a market that is developing and changing significantly. It feels great to invest in a strong international Swedish company, with its high level of competence", says Christian Salamon, one of the new investors and new chairman at NCAB.



“I am proud of the development the NCAB group has undergone and have worked for some time to convey my skills to other co-workers." says Lars Östlund. “It feels comfortable to now hand over the company and leave it in good hands".



Lars Östlund will continue in his post of Controller for the NCAB group during an interim period.