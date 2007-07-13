Distribution agreement with FDK<br>expands Arrow's battery portfolio

Arrow has announced a distribution agreement that will further expand the range of battery technologies it can offer to customers in Northern Europe.

The new agreement with Japanese manufacturer FDK covers Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and the Baltic States.



Under the terms of the new distribution agreement Arrow will offer a wide range of FDK batteries, including alkaline cells, lithium batteries and button cells.



Discussing the new agreement, Arrow's Nordic marketing manager Jesper Rasmussen states: “The growth in design of portable and handheld equipment is driving increased demand for a wide range of high performance battery technologies. The agreement with FDK allows us to address this demand by increasing the battery options available to customers throughout the Nordic region and the Baltics."



Mr Yosuke Tanaka, the European sales manager for FDK, adds: “The combination of FDK's high-performance batteries and Arrow's extensive Nordic and Baltic infrastructure gives customers in these regions access to the technology and support they need no matter what their battery requirement."