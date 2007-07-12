Orbotech's UV Inkjet Printer Ink<br>approved for military and aerospace

Orbotech LTD. today announced that its Newprint Legend series UV curable inkjet printers now utilize ink that has been approved as compliant with military and aerospace standards for use in the production of bare printed circuit boards (PCB).

PCB manufacturers producing bare printed circuit boards for the military and aerospace markets, particularly in North America, must use only MIL approved materials and processes.



Mr. Guy Alon, Inkjet Marketing Manager at Orbotech Ltd., explained, “Achieving this MIL standard compliance for the ink used in our systems is an important milestone. It opens the door for manufacturers of these applications to now be able to utilize our advanced UV inkjet technology in their operations for greater performance and cost savings compared to their existing solutions."



Orbotech's Newprint Legend ink is certified for the following industry standards: MIL-PRF-55110G, MIL-PRF-31032, IPC-650, ASTM E 595 outgas, RoHS compliant. The Newprint series of inkjet printers is now available from Orbotech following the Company's recent acquisition of New System S,r,l. With reduced process steps compared to traditional methods and the ability to print both sides of the board in succession, Newprint systems' capabilities feature unique “on-the-fly" UV curing and registration as well as dynamic scaling prior to printing the legend. The UV curable inks available for use in Orbotech systems, including the popular Xaar® brand, have many advantages over traditional thermal inks in terms of lower cost, better control, superior coverage and no waste disposal requirements.