Siemens L&A opens training center in Brazil

Siemens Logistics and Assembly Systems (L&A) is opening a new training facility on the campus of Senai University in Manaus, Brazil.

Siemens will conduct SMT Technology Training for both Senai University students and Siplace customers at the site. With this facility, Siemens L&A is promoting the education and training of urgently needed electronics manufacturing specialists in Brazil, PCB007.com reports.