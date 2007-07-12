Valor and Freedom CAD increase collaboration

Valor Computerized Systems Ltd. announces today a new agreement with Freedom CAD Services to implement additional Enterprise 3000 Design for Manufacturability (DFM) verification software into its high end PCB service bureau.

Under this new marketing and technology deal, Valor will increase its support to its long-standing Certified Design Partner to assure a swift, flawless transition from PCB design to fabrication that ultimately shortens time-to-market and reduces end-customer costs. Commenting on Freedom CAD's continued commitment to Valor's suite of quality management solutions, Pat McGoff, VP Design Market at Valor, said that he is delighted to have FreedomCad, a premier service bureau, as a Certified Design Partner to Valor.



“Enterprise 3000 enables FreedomCAD to perform hundreds of DFM checks on every design. With the increased capacity to evaluate designs against the capabilities of the printed circuit board fabricators, Freedom CAD can dramatically reduce the number of revision spins it takes to get their customer's products to market. Collaborative design analysis software gives both our partners and their end customers a significant competitive edge over other players in the industry", he said.



Lou Primmer, President and Co-Founder of Freedom CAD, added: “Because of our familiarity with the tool, we are able to optimize its efficiency and save our customers time and money!"



This new deal comes as a response to FreedomCAD's growing expansion throughout North America and the international theater.