Buyout discussions about Jabil

EMS provider Jabil Circuit is a subject for discussions today among experts saying that Jabil appears to be an attractive alternative for a private equity buyout.

Jabil's stock prise rose about 9 percent and the reason for that could be the discussions about a buyout from private equity firms. On Tuesday, Forbes.com attributed the jump to speculation among unnamed hedge fund managers that Jabil was a buyout target. Jabil officials declined to comment Wednesday on whether they have been contacted by any private equity firms about a deal.



According to the experts Jabil would be a very attractive alternative as the company's stock price is relatively low, the company's debts are small, the cash flow is good and the financial strength with a positive turnover development.