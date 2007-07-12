Axis Electronics won award

EMS provider Axis Electronics has won the prestigious Business Growth Award at the 2007 Business without Borders ceremony at the University of Bedfordshire.

The award is in recognition of the company's success in international markets over the past twelve months. On receiving the award, MD Phil Inness (pictured) said: “This is a great honour for us and is tremendous reflection on the hard work and commitment of everyone who works for the company. In the past year, we have transformed our methods and processes to provide an even better service to our customers and it is a great testimony to our employees that it has brought us this wonderful award."



Axis Electronics is a UK based provider of contract electronics manufacturing services specialising in high reliability, complex PCB assembly. Based at Manton Heights in Bedford, the company currently employs a workforce of 95.