Electronics Production | July 12, 2007
3M Touch Systems reorganizes its European sales
3M announced new organisational changes within its Touch Systems division with the appointment of Francesco Fasoglio and Andrea Goeb to European Business Manager and European Sales Manager respectively.
"Both Francesco and Andrea have demonstrated outstanding commitment and contribution to the Touch Systems business in Europe and it gives me great pleasure to announce their new roles," said Ty Silberhorn, General Manager, 3M Touch Systems, Inc. "Customers, value added resellers and distributors will realise new benefits and opportunities through an enhanced, focused
pan-European approach to technical support, sales, marketing and business development."
Formally Sales and Marketing Manager for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, Andrea Goeb now reports to Francesco Fasoglio with responsibility for the network of local sales managers across Western, Northern, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Goeb and the European sales team will focus on increasing sales and market share by concentrating on the value proposition of 3M's innovative range of capacitive touch screen sensors, LCD touch screen monitors and touch electronics. They will also collaborate regularly with value added resellers and distributors to leverage their expert knowledge of specific regions, continuing to improve the value that 3M and its local European partners deliver to the customer.
Goeb has been in the touch business for 17 years, 11 of which she has spent with Touch Systems. She started out at Siemens and Kontron as a software engineer in1985, moving to the MicroTouch distributor for Germany in 1989, where she was responsible for sales and product marketing for MicroTouch touch screen products. In 1993 she worked in sales for a broadline
distributor in Munich joining MicroTouch GmbH in 1995. In 2001 she left to work at Wyse Technology as regional sales manager for the company's thin client solutions, rejoining 3M in 2002. Since this time, she has worked continuously for 3M in senior sales positions, allowing her to develop close
relationships with customers and channel partners internationally. Goeb resides in Munich and holds an MBA in Sales and Marketing from the University of San Diego.
In his new role, Fasoglio will retain direct responsibility for marketing programmes around Europe and, applying over 10 years experience within the company, he will manage and direct the European sales plan to support strategic growth in the region. He now reports directly to Steve Fisher, Business Director, 3M Display and Graphics Business in the UK, and has become a member of the touch management team reporting to Ty Silberhorn, General Manager 3M Touch Systems, from a global perspective.
Another member of the European management team, Dave Williams, will now report to Fasoglio. As European Operations Manager, Williams' role strengthens 3M's value proposition for locally held inventory, quality management and engineering in Europe. Part of his team responsibility is to
manage the European supply chain and coordinate with the global operation team, making product availability faster and more efficient. He also manages a dedicated quality engineer and a team of field application engineers throughout Europe.
