Bourns appoints Spoerle as "Distributor of the Year 2006/2007"

In recognition of its excellent operating results during the last twelve months and the large number of design-in projects completed, Bourns, a leading supplier of passive and electromechanical components, has honoured Spoerle with the title "Distributor of the Year 2006/2007".

The award was presented by Graham Maggs, Director Distributor Sales Europe at Bourns, to Bärbel Schmidt, Marketing Manager Passive Components at Spoerle during a joint strategy meeting. Given its broad product range and numerous technical innovations, Bourns is one of Spoerle's most important partners in the passive components' segment, according to Schmidt in an initial response. "Bourns has been closely associated with Spoerle for many years, not only on account of the long period of exemplary cooperation at all business levels. The continuing positive sales trend for products from the company spell out the enormous potential of this franchise line", Bärbel Schmidt explained.



"The market for passive and electromechanical components in Germany has been developing decidedly positively for many years. The 'Fachverband Bauelemente Distribution e.V. (FBDi)' has reported sales growth of more than ten per cent for these product groups in Q1/2007 alone, in comparison with the same period last year", Bärbel Schmidt reported. Although semiconductors often grab more of the public's attention, sales volumes of fuses, resistors, inductors and switches are rising constantly. "Even relocation of production to the Far East and China has had little impact on the German market up to now, since the traditional purchasers of passive components from the automotive supplier, mechanical engineering or medical electronics industries are well-positioned on the global market in their respective industries", Bärbel Schmidt explained.



In order to be able to continue competing globally, the technical and logistical requirements of the electronics value-adding industry are developing just as rapidly as the necessity for manufacturers and distributors to meet these challenges. "The challenge for suppliers is to support the customer professionally from development through to serial production and to be a reliable partner at every stage of production", Graham Maggs, Director Distributor Sales Europe at Bourns, noted. "Close and trusting cooperation between the manufacturer on the one hand and the distributor on the other is imperative, in order to provide the customer with a premium, attractive overall package. Thus business at Bourns focuses increasingly on innovative high-tech products that are developed in close cooperation with customers and partners, according to Maggs.



"In this respect in particular, distribution plays a key role", Schmidt added. "For development, applications and TM services, Spoerle provides professional performance-oriented, independent technical marketing support to the customer during all phases of the development process". Furthermore close cooperation with the suppliers ensures a high degree of technical expertise, which according to Bärbel Schmidt is guaranteed at Bourns: "First class logistics and ability to deliver lead to completely trouble-free communications between both companies. Bourns is an important supplier, with whom we wish to and will grow in the future", Bärbel Schmidt promised in conclusion.