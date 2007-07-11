Rood Technology re-certified ISO/TS 16949

Rood Technology in Nördlingen, one of the German group companies of Rood Testhouse International N.V., presents its actually received new ISO/TS 16949 certificate. In May 2007 the re-certification audit has been finalized again successfully.

The audit has been carried out by the DQS in Frankfurt (German Registrar for Manage-ment Systems). The ISO/TS 16949 is a certification standard set by the automotive industry which is based on the requirements of ISO 9000, QS 9000 and VDA 6.1.



Rood Technology's quality management system (QMS) is certified according to ISO/TS 16949 since 2004.



The first advanced assessment of the environmental management system (EMS) according to EN ISO 14001 has been carried out at the same time and also has been finalized successfully. This certificate is held by Rood Technology since 2006.



The EN ISO 14001, a worldwide approved standard, supports the implementation of the operational environmental protection within the management system. Therefore environmental aspects and customer requirements will be incorporated in all processes and company strategic decisions.



The new facility Rood Technology in Dresden is being integrated into the existing Nördlingen management system and it is planned to be certified in 2008.