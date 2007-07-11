Electronics Production | July 11, 2007
ZVEI establishes office in China for European companies
Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Michael Glos opened EuropElectro, the China office of the European electrical industry. The European electronics has now its office in Beijing.
The task spectrum of the – Zentralverband Elektrotechnik- und Elektronikindustrie for representative office with the name "EuropElectro" is broad. Because China is on the one hand the second largest market for electrotechnical and electronic products, places however on the other hand by its restrictive regulations the enterprises that are about to enter the market to face special challenges. One goal for the Chinese office is to inform about the technical legislation for electrical products to procure which are the basis Chinese standards and the applied certification procedures from first hand. In the context of a solemn opening under participation of the German foreign trade chamber in Peking, the German economic delegation in the GermanChinese mixed economic committee and the ZVEI Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Michael Glos opened together with ZVEI president Friedhelm Loh EuropElectro. Behind it the communications network work technical rule setting, standardisation and certifying of European electro-technology and electronic industry stands. Glos confirmed the necessity for such a work: "applied with trans national trade international standards and standard, then runs also the trade smoothly. If that is not the case, there are very fast problems. Different standards mean substantial additional expenditure, time delay and in the long run costs." "the trade relations between Germany and China are profitable for both sides", described ZVEI president Loh the dimension. "the Chinese market recognizes our high innovation strength on and inquires it. 2006 exported the German electro-technology and electronic industry of products in the value of 5,3 billion euro to China. Particularly the range automatic control engineering has here a top position with 1,6 billion euro and grows further." Also Ge Zhirong, vice-Minister of the highest Chinese standardisation authority, sets on a stronger co-operation. The still nationally dominated Chinese standardization is to become more market-focused by stronger integration of experts from the industry.
The procedures for the market entrance into China are still often not transparent for European enterprises of electro-technology and electronic industry, are prepared by the work of EuropElectro and to be able immediately in measures during the product development and certifying to be converted. The office carried of the European roof federation of the electrical -, machine and hardware industry ORGALIME. EuropElectro co-operates closely and under a roof with the German foreign trade chamber (AHK) in Peking. This network offers established and thus efficient information and communication ways. The focusing of EuropElectro on the electrical industry and particularly the topics standardisation and certifying supplements the classical offers of the AHK.
