Royal Visit Recognises Dage Achievements

Dage Precision Industries were honoured to host a visit by Her Royal Highness The Princes Royal to the Dage HQ based in Aylesbury UK on Friday 29th June.

Her Royal Highness spent time touring the Bondtester Production facility based in Rabans Lane and then travelled to the X-ray Manufacturing site based on the Aylesbury Industrial Estate where Her Royal Highness was given a demonstration of the Company's award winning XD7600NT X-ray inspection system. Her Royal Highness spoke to many of the Dage employees during the 2 site visit including the R & D team who had travelled to Aylesbury from their Colchester HQ.



Prior to inviting Her Royal Highness to unveil a plaque to commemorate the visit, Dage President, Geraint Rees commented “We were delighted to be awarded the Queen's Award for Excellence in both 2004 and 2006 and look upon this visit by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal as recognition of the dedication and commitment of our staff."