Sanmina-SCI Receives Cogswell Award for Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement

Sanmina-SCI Corporation today announced its Defense and Aerospace Systems Division has been awarded the James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award by the Defense Security Service (DSS).

Sanmina-SCI is one of 30 companies out of nearly 12,000 cleared Department of Defense (DoD) contractors to receive the award this year. Named in honor of the late Air Force Col. James S. Cogswell, the first chief of the unified office of Industrial Security, the award is the most prestigious honor the DSS presents to defense contractors. Less than one percent of cleared contractors are selected to receive this award annually. A DSS Industrial Security representative may only nominate facilities that have at a minimum two consecutive superior industrial review ratings, plus have the ability to demonstrate a sustained degree of excellence and innovation in their overall security program management, implementation and oversight.



"This award recognizes the dedication and efforts of many Sanmina-SCI employees who are committed to ensuring the security of our facilities in Huntsville, Alabama, and across the country," said Jim Cocke, Senior Vice President of Sanmina-SCI's Defense and Aerospace Systems Division. "We are extremely proud to receive this award as it represents our commitment to meeting and exceeding our customers' expectations in every area of our operations."



Sanmina-SCI's Defense and Aerospace Systems (DAS) Division leverages more than 40 years of experience and is the world's number one provider of defense and aerospace electronics design and manufacturing services. The DAS Division manages the non-core aspects of a customer's operations through synchronized manufacturing services that include design, supply chain management, manufacturing and assembly, logistics and distribution, and post-manufacturing repair/warranty solutions.