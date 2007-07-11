Electronics Production | July 11, 2007
Revenue for large sized LCD to exceed $100 billion for first time in 2011
Citing rising demand, tightening supply and increasing prices, iSuppli Corp. has raised its forecast for large-sized LCD panel shipments for 2007 and the following years.
Global revenue for large-sized LCD panels, i.e. those with diagonal dimensions of 10 inches or greater, will rise to $66 billion in 2007, up 22.2 percent from $54 billion in 2006. This represents a 6 percent increase compared to iSuppli's previous forecast of $62 billion for 2007.
In 2007, worldwide shipments are forecast to reach 353.8 million units, up 25.2 percent from 282.5 million units in 2006. iSuppli previously predicted shipments of 350.1 million units for the year.
“Following weak pricing conditions in the fourth quarter of 2006 and in the first quarter of 2007, the large-sized LCD panel market entered into a robust recovery in the second quarter—and strong conditions are persisting in the third quarter," said Sweta Dash, director, LCD and projection research for iSuppli.
“Demand is rising from all three major markets for such panels: televisions, desktop monitors and notebook PCs. Meanwhile, inventories remain under control. This combination of rising demand and constrained supply is causing overall panel prices to increase. Demand for ever-larger LCD-TVs has prompted iSuppli to raise its revenue forecast by a larger margin than its unit forecast."
This strength should continue during the coming years. Dash predicted the
large-sized LCD panel market would expand to 597.6 million units by 2011, up 2 percent from iSuppli's previous forecast of 587.1 million units. Revenue will reach $102 billion in 2011, up 6 percent from iSuppli's previous forecast of $96 billion for the year. This will mark the first year the global large-sized LCD panel market exceeds $100 billion in size.
“In the coming years, unit growth will be driven by increased adoption of LCD-TVs among the world's consumers," she added “Revenue growth will arise from consumers shifting to bigger LCD-TVs, especially to 40/42-inch, and even larger sizes."
LCD-TV sales are being driven up by a combination of factors, including lower prices for finished sets, improvements in performance, global shifts to Digital Television (DTV) and the arrival of the Summer Olympics in 2008.
Although costs for some panels are increasing or stabilizing, end prices for LCD-TVs are expected to continue to decline due to intense competition at the retail level.
iSuppli has upgraded its forecast of global large-sized LCD-TV panel shipments in 2007 to 77.5 million units, a 2 percent increase from 75.6 million units previously.
“By 2008, shipments of large-sized LCD-TV panels are expected to break the 100 million threshold for the first time, reaching 101.2 million units," Dash said. “In 2009, LCDs will become the world's dominant television display technology, accounting for 52 percent of unit shipments. By 2011, LCDs are expected to take a 65 percent unit share of the worldwide television market."
iSuppli predicts LCD-TV panel shipments will rise to 180.45 million units in 2011, up 5 percent from our previous forecast of 172.2 million units.
Factors boosting the LCD-TV market include increased adoption among consumers and expected capacity increases for 7.5-, eighth-, ninth and 10th-generation LCD fabs, which can produce very large-sized television panels more cost-effectively than older facilities can.
This has caused prices for the 40-inch and larger LCD panels to decline, even as prices stabilize for 37-inch and smaller products. Because of this, the price gap has closed between 32-inch and 40/42-inch panels, which will contribute to higher consumer adoption rates of 40-inch and larger LCD TVs.
A strong recovery in the desktop PC monitor market in the second and third quarters is expected to drive sales to 163.2 million units in 2007, up 14 percent from 142.8 million in 2006. Greater adoption of wide panels and a shift to larger sizes will keep monitor shipment growth strong through 2011, iSuppli predicts.
The wide format is gaining popularity in the 17- , 19- , 20- and 22-inch markets. Specifically, wide-format shipments increased from 25 percent of total monitors shipped in the fourth quarter of 2006 to 33 percent in the first quarter of 2007. Wide format is expected to attain a 78 percent share by 2011 due to the faster price reductions and higher adoption rates.
“Lower prices, greater consumer acceptance, increasing support from operating systems, escalating adoption in the gaming market and compatibility with wide-format notebooks all will help boost shipments of wide monitors," Dash said. “Price reductions and increased adoption of wide monitors will drive demand in the future. Monitor panel sales will reach 223 million units in 2011, with LCD technology accounting for 98 percent of the worldwide monitor market by that time."
The notebook PC LCD panel market is expected to reach 99.6 million units in 2007 and 161.5 million units in 2011, driven by lower prices, the rise of wireless capabilities in portable computers and the shift to larger display sizes. Wide-format displays accounted for 87 percent of notebook shipments in the first quarter. By 2011, more than 97 percent of notebook panels will use the wide format.
Another market for large-sized LCD panels, electronic retail signage, is projected to grow from 523,000 units in 2006 to 1.1 million units in 2007, and to rise to 15.4 million units by 2011. Retail signage comprises the display and management of information in various retail and commercial environments. LCD technology has established itself as a viable alternative to plasma in the electronic signage market. Reductions in prices and increases in performance—especially for the largest LCD panels—have resulted in greater adoption of LCD technology in the electronic signage market.
In 2007, worldwide shipments are forecast to reach 353.8 million units, up 25.2 percent from 282.5 million units in 2006. iSuppli previously predicted shipments of 350.1 million units for the year.
“Following weak pricing conditions in the fourth quarter of 2006 and in the first quarter of 2007, the large-sized LCD panel market entered into a robust recovery in the second quarter—and strong conditions are persisting in the third quarter," said Sweta Dash, director, LCD and projection research for iSuppli.
“Demand is rising from all three major markets for such panels: televisions, desktop monitors and notebook PCs. Meanwhile, inventories remain under control. This combination of rising demand and constrained supply is causing overall panel prices to increase. Demand for ever-larger LCD-TVs has prompted iSuppli to raise its revenue forecast by a larger margin than its unit forecast."
This strength should continue during the coming years. Dash predicted the
large-sized LCD panel market would expand to 597.6 million units by 2011, up 2 percent from iSuppli's previous forecast of 587.1 million units. Revenue will reach $102 billion in 2011, up 6 percent from iSuppli's previous forecast of $96 billion for the year. This will mark the first year the global large-sized LCD panel market exceeds $100 billion in size.
“In the coming years, unit growth will be driven by increased adoption of LCD-TVs among the world's consumers," she added “Revenue growth will arise from consumers shifting to bigger LCD-TVs, especially to 40/42-inch, and even larger sizes."
LCD-TV sales are being driven up by a combination of factors, including lower prices for finished sets, improvements in performance, global shifts to Digital Television (DTV) and the arrival of the Summer Olympics in 2008.
Although costs for some panels are increasing or stabilizing, end prices for LCD-TVs are expected to continue to decline due to intense competition at the retail level.
iSuppli has upgraded its forecast of global large-sized LCD-TV panel shipments in 2007 to 77.5 million units, a 2 percent increase from 75.6 million units previously.
“By 2008, shipments of large-sized LCD-TV panels are expected to break the 100 million threshold for the first time, reaching 101.2 million units," Dash said. “In 2009, LCDs will become the world's dominant television display technology, accounting for 52 percent of unit shipments. By 2011, LCDs are expected to take a 65 percent unit share of the worldwide television market."
iSuppli predicts LCD-TV panel shipments will rise to 180.45 million units in 2011, up 5 percent from our previous forecast of 172.2 million units.
Factors boosting the LCD-TV market include increased adoption among consumers and expected capacity increases for 7.5-, eighth-, ninth and 10th-generation LCD fabs, which can produce very large-sized television panels more cost-effectively than older facilities can.
This has caused prices for the 40-inch and larger LCD panels to decline, even as prices stabilize for 37-inch and smaller products. Because of this, the price gap has closed between 32-inch and 40/42-inch panels, which will contribute to higher consumer adoption rates of 40-inch and larger LCD TVs.
A strong recovery in the desktop PC monitor market in the second and third quarters is expected to drive sales to 163.2 million units in 2007, up 14 percent from 142.8 million in 2006. Greater adoption of wide panels and a shift to larger sizes will keep monitor shipment growth strong through 2011, iSuppli predicts.
The wide format is gaining popularity in the 17- , 19- , 20- and 22-inch markets. Specifically, wide-format shipments increased from 25 percent of total monitors shipped in the fourth quarter of 2006 to 33 percent in the first quarter of 2007. Wide format is expected to attain a 78 percent share by 2011 due to the faster price reductions and higher adoption rates.
“Lower prices, greater consumer acceptance, increasing support from operating systems, escalating adoption in the gaming market and compatibility with wide-format notebooks all will help boost shipments of wide monitors," Dash said. “Price reductions and increased adoption of wide monitors will drive demand in the future. Monitor panel sales will reach 223 million units in 2011, with LCD technology accounting for 98 percent of the worldwide monitor market by that time."
The notebook PC LCD panel market is expected to reach 99.6 million units in 2007 and 161.5 million units in 2011, driven by lower prices, the rise of wireless capabilities in portable computers and the shift to larger display sizes. Wide-format displays accounted for 87 percent of notebook shipments in the first quarter. By 2011, more than 97 percent of notebook panels will use the wide format.
Another market for large-sized LCD panels, electronic retail signage, is projected to grow from 523,000 units in 2006 to 1.1 million units in 2007, and to rise to 15.4 million units by 2011. Retail signage comprises the display and management of information in various retail and commercial environments. LCD technology has established itself as a viable alternative to plasma in the electronic signage market. Reductions in prices and increases in performance—especially for the largest LCD panels—have resulted in greater adoption of LCD technology in the electronic signage market.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments