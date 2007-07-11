Arrow's programming centre certified for automotive

Arrow UK's programming centre is re-certified for semiconductor programming for the automotive supply chain.

TS16949 approval awarded to Arrow's Bedford programming facility and Dublin sales office

Arrow Electronics has regained TS16949 certification for the second year at its programming facility in Bedford, England and in its Dublin, Ireland sales office. This certification is so highly regarded that some customers and suppliers, automotive and non-automotive, now choose to waive their requirements for an annual audit of Arrow's programming quality management system.

TS16949 is a much more stringent specification than ISO9001. It equips Arrow's programming centre to service tier 1 automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with both the supply of semiconductors and programming from a local source. Arrow's programming centre in Bedford was the first in the UK to gain this approval in 2005; re-certification underwrites its competence and applies until the end of 2008 when re-certification is required. The certificate also covers the Dublin sales office and the staff who manage automotive customers.



“Compared to other UK component distributors", advises Mike Heljula, Arrow's UK Operations Manager, “Arrow Electronics' ability to procure the semiconductors and to provide this local programming service to automotive customers is unique. In addition to the UK customer base, manufacturing companies from as far afield as China, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines have availed themselves of the valuable service provided by our Bedford facility."



Inspection for co-planarity of the programmed devices via an automated 3D vision process delivers results that automotive customers greatly value and is one, key, element of the service offered by the programming centre. The Bedford Programming centre runs 24 hours a day on five days each week, also offering a tape-reel only service.



Arrow has three TS16949 certified programming centres worldwide in Bedford, Penang and Reno, USA. These centres jointly program 75 million units each year. Arrow hopes to extend TS16949 certification to cover its new programming facility in Guadalajara, Mexico.