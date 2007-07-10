Boundary-Scan event attracted many

With over 60 participants from all over Europe and an abundance of workshops in the American Hotel in Amsterdam, in June JTAG Technologies filled two days of seminars for its' European customers.

Director Peter van den Eijnden welcomed the numerous participants and introduced the latest updates for JTAG Provision. As van den Eijnden explained, the ProVision environment can also be used to check designs with regard to the boundary-scan test coverage. Accurate quantitative results for testability -- both for the theoretical and the actually achieved test coverage -- can be represented for each network and pin. The theoretical or maximum achievable test coverage can be used prior to production to ascertain whether the DFT targets of the designs have been reached or not. Based on the actual test coverage, the test developer can then determine whether the potential test coverage of the boundary-scan implementation has been realised. This new version of ProVision features a direct link with JTAG Visualizer, enabling pins or networks to be displayed in real time in circuit diagrams and layouts. Areas of interest are highlighted in colour, giving the

developer a rapid overview of the testability analysis results. On-screen presentation of circuit diagrams and layouts allows DFT targets to be achieved considerably more quickly than is the case with the paper copies that are usually used.



There followed technical presentations by Selex Communications (Italy), Renishaw (UK), Philips (Netherlands), Foss (Denmark), Nokia (Finland) GEB Group (Italy) and TBP (Netherlands), all concerning the very latest 1149 Standard user applications from JTAG Technologies and illustrating in detail the truly widespread utilisation of boundary-scan.