RedMere and Molex in development cooperation

RedMere Technology today announced an agreement with Molex Incorporated to cooperate on producing high-performance HDMITM cable assemblies utilizing RedMere's RM1689 active equalizer cable booster.

The companies stated that the new technology provides both low power and superior performance for HDMI version 1.3 cable assemblies. The technology will also make possible thinner next-generation HDMI cable assemblies to connect mobile devices such as camcorders and mobile phones to devices such as flat screen TVs. Initial cable assembly samples are expected by September, 2007.



“RedMere's RM1689 technology addresses both timing skew and limited bandwidth issues in high frequency environments, which enables Molex to offer consumers some exciting new options in high performance HDMI cable assemblies," said Hirokazu Suzuki, senior director of engineering for Molex Incorporated. “Additionally, the RM1689 enables us to solve cable length and performance trade-offs as well as address HDMI v1.3 test and compliance."



The RM1689 is an HDMI v1.3 compliant cable performance booster. It can be embedded inside an HDMI connector to provide cable manufacturers with a low-cost, high-performance solution to pass the rigorous v1.3 compliance testing for CAT2 cables. The RM1689 includes embedded MagnifEyeTM, which is RedMere's patent-pending technology that solves differential de-skewing problems and related cross-talk and EMI issues. The technology features +/- 1bit skew tolerance, 3.4Gbps performance, wide-band adaptive equalization and ultra-low 25mW power.



“Our RM1689 cable booster was specifically designed to enhance the signal quality while simultaneously reducing cable manufacturing costs," said Peter Smyth, RedMere CEO. “We are delighted that our MagnifEye-enabled RM1689 will further strengthen Molex's position as a premier supplier of high performance I/O connector systems and an innovator for next-generation mobile cable assemblies."



According to In-Stat, HDMI is experiencing record growth with HDMI-enabled device shipments predicted to grow to 78 percent per year through 2010. Applications include high-definition TVs, set-top boxes, projection systems, DVD recorders, Media PCs, and other consumer devices.



The companies expect the new technology will be attractive to consumers who are looking to purchase longer HDMI cable assemblies with reliable performance to connect video game consoles such as Sony's Playstation 3 or Microsoft's Xbox to display products. The technology will also be able to accommodate thinner gauge wire such as 36 AWG, which is more suitable for future applications connecting mobile equipment to home consumer devices. The technology is expected to speed design-cycle times, and provide a more cost-effective way to boost cable performance compared to other methods such as increasing wire size or adding costly equalization or noise-filtering techniques on the receiver side.