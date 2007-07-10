Multifunctional test handler systems

IPTE's series of multifunctional test handlers (MFT) provides flexible solutions for the automation of existing board and product test equipment. With the latest generation of the MFT family all existing test adapters on the shop floor can still be used. Additional investments in test automation equipment are therefore not necessary.

The MFT family has been developed for the further automation of already existing test equipment of the shop floor. The multifunctional test handlers allow for remarkable cost reductions, remarkably save floor space and minimize the length of the test runs without any trade-offs to the test performance.



The biggest advantage of the MFT family is its modular and multifunctional concept, and now the continued use of the already existing test adapters in a company. Whether used in single or dual-line track configurations, with one or two board lifts and single or multiple transport modules, these test handlers can be applied with all possible line configurations. Moreover, any combination of tracks, board lifts and transport modules will not place constraints on the test handler usage.

With the second transport track of the MFT modules, bypass solutions too can be realized.



With the implementation of an IPTE test handler from the MFT family on the production floor, users can achieve a higher speed in the handling of test objects and their conveying by a factor of up to four, also a higher production throughput in the same range can be realized compared to conventional handling systems. Using the second transport track of a handler, even test lines working in parallel can be replaced, leading to lower requirements on floor space.



MFT test handlers are available for board test equipment from Aeroflex, Agilent, GenRad and Teradyne. In addition, a universally applicable 19-inch test handler version can be supplied.