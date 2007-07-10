SMT & Inspection | July 10, 2007
Multifunctional test handler systems
IPTE's series of multifunctional test handlers (MFT) provides flexible solutions for the automation of existing board and product test equipment. With the latest generation of the MFT family all existing test adapters on the shop floor can still be used. Additional investments in test automation equipment are therefore not necessary.
The MFT family has been developed for the further automation of already existing test equipment of the shop floor. The multifunctional test handlers allow for remarkable cost reductions, remarkably save floor space and minimize the length of the test runs without any trade-offs to the test performance.
The biggest advantage of the MFT family is its modular and multifunctional concept, and now the continued use of the already existing test adapters in a company. Whether used in single or dual-line track configurations, with one or two board lifts and single or multiple transport modules, these test handlers can be applied with all possible line configurations. Moreover, any combination of tracks, board lifts and transport modules will not place constraints on the test handler usage.
With the second transport track of the MFT modules, bypass solutions too can be realized.
With the implementation of an IPTE test handler from the MFT family on the production floor, users can achieve a higher speed in the handling of test objects and their conveying by a factor of up to four, also a higher production throughput in the same range can be realized compared to conventional handling systems. Using the second transport track of a handler, even test lines working in parallel can be replaced, leading to lower requirements on floor space.
MFT test handlers are available for board test equipment from Aeroflex, Agilent, GenRad and Teradyne. In addition, a universally applicable 19-inch test handler version can be supplied.
The biggest advantage of the MFT family is its modular and multifunctional concept, and now the continued use of the already existing test adapters in a company. Whether used in single or dual-line track configurations, with one or two board lifts and single or multiple transport modules, these test handlers can be applied with all possible line configurations. Moreover, any combination of tracks, board lifts and transport modules will not place constraints on the test handler usage.
With the second transport track of the MFT modules, bypass solutions too can be realized.
With the implementation of an IPTE test handler from the MFT family on the production floor, users can achieve a higher speed in the handling of test objects and their conveying by a factor of up to four, also a higher production throughput in the same range can be realized compared to conventional handling systems. Using the second transport track of a handler, even test lines working in parallel can be replaced, leading to lower requirements on floor space.
MFT test handlers are available for board test equipment from Aeroflex, Agilent, GenRad and Teradyne. In addition, a universally applicable 19-inch test handler version can be supplied.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments