No Foxconn-Quanta merger, says Quanta

Rumors told that Foxconn is about to acquire Quanta Storage but that is not true, according to Quanta.

Taiwan's largest maker of slim-type optical disc drives (ODDs) Quanta Storage saw its stock price go up to NT$63 per share on July 9, its highest level so far this year by the rumor saying that Foxconn would acquire the company.



However Quanta Storage denied the merger.