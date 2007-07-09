Sanmina-SCI hires new boss<br>for Technology Components Group

Sanmina-SCI Corporation announced today that Walt Hussey has joined the company as President of the Technology Components Group. In this capacity Walt will be responsible for the printed circuit board fabrication, backplane and cable assembly, precision machining and assembly and the enclosure systems businesses on a global basis.

Walt joins the company with over 25 years of broad based manufacturing experience in both the OEM and EMS business environments. He most recently served as Vice President of Global Manufacturing and Distribution for Symbol Technologies, Inc., recently acquired by Motorola, Inc.



"We are excited to have Walt join our management team. His extensive manufacturing experience will be a valuable asset in helping Sanmina-SCI's technology components group meet its strategic growth and profitability objectives. Walt will play a key role in the optimization of business processes, increased operating efficiencies and growth of the components business," stated Jure Sola, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Sanmina-SCI Corporation.



Sanmina-SCI's technology components group is a critical element to its customer focus strategy and a key driver to the company's overall growth and profitability objectives. The technology components group provides high-end printed circuit board fabrication and backplanes -- up to 60 layers, enclosure systems -- metal fabrication and stamping, precision machining -- plastic injection molding, cables -- RF and optical and electromechanical systems integration. The technology components group is globally positioned to meet the requirements of its customers in the communications, enterprise computing and storage, defense and aerospace, multimedia, automotive, medical and industrial end-markets.