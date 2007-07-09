Göpel makes remote diagnostics easier

Göpel electronic, worldwide vendor of JTAG/Boundary Scan solutions compliant with IEEE Std. 1149.1, introduces a new tool suite to specifically support remote diagnostics of faults as a new integrated part of its JTAG/Boundary Scan software platform, SYSTEM CASCON™.

The newly developed tools enable the export of test vectors to be processed in third party environments and a subsequent remote diagnostic of faults by independent diagnostic servers. In addition to various vector formats, the solution supports a flexible crosslinkability of the entire process chain up to online operations. The quality of the Automatic Pin Fault Diagnostic (PFD) and the graphical fault visualisation in layout/schematic remains unaffected.



“With the new tools we are the first vendor that provides a solution for the remote fault diagnostic, which is open in format and can be configured for individual target applications." Thomas Wenzel, managing director of GOEPEL electronic's Boundary Scan division, gladly announces. “Our customers are now able to re-use test vectors throughout the entire product life cycle also in connection with other execution environments. Furthermore, they can use all integrated system tools for fault analysis".



The solution is based on a special vector interface for the export and import of test patterns in various formats which is completely integrated in SYSTEM CASCON™. In addition to the ASCII based formats JAM/STAPL (JESD71), Serial Vector Format (SVF), CASLAN (native CASCON programming language) and TSSI TDS, a number of binary formats are supported during the export.

The TAP number is only limited by conventions of the selected format and not by the interface. The solutions special performance is attained by the opportunity to handle serial (TAP) vectors as well as parallel I/O (PIO) vectors. That means, that all in SYSTEM CASCON generated HYSCAN (Hybrid Scan) test sets, e.g. to be executed in an In-Circuit Tester, can completely be exported. In this way, the ICT is able to emulate TAP signals via its pin electronics, and in synchronisation, apply the parallel vectors per nail bed access.



The user also has additional options: the utilisation of JTAG/Boundary Scan tests in embedded applications by using special embedded controllers from Third Party vendors, remote debugging as well as preventive maintenance of complete systems in the field with specific test and diagnostic routines.



In addition to its exportability, the interface features a special vector import that also supports ASCII and binary formats. There is also a special feature for back-coupling externally executed procedures that enables a complete fault analysis incl. pin-fault-diagnostic, graphical fault visualisation and waveform or truth table debugging. Furthermore, the interlinking of the single processes can be flexibly defined in relation to timely and physical execution.



The new tools are integrated into SYSTEM CASCON™ from version 4.4 onwards, and are activated per license manager. The new release is already shipping and is valid for users with valid software maintenance contracts.



For more than 10 years, SYSTEM CASCON™ has been the most innovative Integrated JTAG/Boundary Scan Development Environment and now features altogether 35 tools for automatic test program generation (ATPG), pin-fault-diagnostic (PFD), for analysis, visualisation and debugging of data as well as for import and export of test vectors.



GOEPEL electronic, founded in 1991 and headquartered in Jena/Germany, is a worldwide leading vendor of innovative JTAG / Boundary Scan / IEEE 1149.x solutions, offering mature software tools in an integrated development environment, high-performance Boundary Scan controllers and accessories, as well as comprehensive product support and value added services. The company of 130 employees generated revenue of more than 16 million EURO (about 20 million US Dollars) in 2006, maintaining support and sales offices in Germany, France, United Kingdom and United States. An extended distribution and service network of more than 300 specialists ensures excellent local and on-site customer support for more than 4,500 worldwide system installations. GOEPEL electronic has continuously been ISO9001 certified since 1996 and has been honoured with TOP-JOB and TOP-100 awards for being one of the best medium-sized companies in Germany. GOEPEL electronic's products won several awards in recent years and are used by the leading companies in telecommunication, automotive, space and avionics, industrial controls, medical technology and other industries.