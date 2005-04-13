Altium announces changes to the board of directors and executive team

Australian based Altium Limited , developer of Windows-based electronics design software, announces the reorganization of the Board of Directors, with changes to the Office of Chief Executive.

Altium's Board of Directors has determined the following: Nick Martin, Altium's founder and previously Joint Chief Executive Officer, moves to the position of Chief Executive Officer, assuming overall responsibility for executive management of the company. Kayvan Oboudiyat, previously Joint Chief Executive Officer, moves to the position of Executive Vice Chairman. As vice chairman of the board he will focus on facilitating a broader interaction between the board and the executive management of the company, and in his role as an executive director he will focus on corporate development initiatives for the CEO. Changes to the Office of Chief Executive are effective immediately.



"Although the previous arrangements served their purpose well, the Board now feels that at this stage of its development, the company will be better served by having its founder, Nick Martin, serve as its CEO", said Carl Rooke, Chairman, Altium.



The board also accepted the resignation of Bruce Edwards as an Executive of Altium and has re-affirmed its support for him as a Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.



"With Bruce's extensive experience in the company in the areas of marketing and corporate development, together with his knowledge and experience in the electronics industry, we are keen to see him continue to serve in his new role as Non-Executive Director." said Carl Rooke, Chairman, Altium.



