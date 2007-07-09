Nextlink chooses PartnerTech for<br>production of INVISIO Pro headsets

Nextlink has signed an agreement with PartnerTech whereby PartnerTech will take over all production of Nextlink's INVISIO Pro headsets. The headsets will be produced at PartnerTech's facility in Vellinge, Sweden.

Details of the deal between PartnerTech and Nextlink were not disclosed but PartnerTech will now handle the entire manufacturing of Nextlink's INVISIO Pro headsets.



Nextlink develops and markets in-ear headphones and headsets for mobile phones and twoway

radios based on the company's patented technologies. Nextlink has built its reputation

supplying products to police forces, fire fighters, military personnel, security units and

Special Forces around the world.



Nextlink estimates that the market for professional mobile radio communication equipment

is growing by about 2 percent annually, although the market for accessories is deemed to

have a higher growth rate. In total, Nextlink estimates that the global market for

professional headsets amounts to 1.4 million units per year, corresponding to a total value

of more than SEK 2 billion.



“We expect significant growth for our INVISIO Pro headsets in the coming years so

therefore we are preparing by choosing a world class manufacturer that can support us in

the best possible way" says Nextlink's acting CEO Lars Højgård Hansen.



“PartnerTech is located very close to our development site in Copenhagen and they have

the right skill sets and quality awareness for producing INVISIO Pro headsets aimed at

some of the world's most demanding users" adds Lars Højgård Hansen.



“We are very pleased by Nextlink's advances and glad to be an integral part of its ongoing

expansion. The choice of PartnerTech demonstrates the strength of our concept. Via our

local Customer Centres and various production sites world wide we have the ability to

follow and support our customer's expansion, whilst still keeping a close relation and

fulfilling their need for high quality and technical expertise." says Mikael Jonson, CEO of

PartnerTech.



Nextlink's INVISIO G5 and Q7 is manufactured at Flextronics site in Skive, Denmark.