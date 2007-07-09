Bombardier receives major order from SNCF

Bombardier Transportation announced today that it has received an additional order for 19 high-capacity AGC type (Autorail Grande Capacite) trains from the French National Railways (SNCF). The SNCF represents the French Regions in this transaction, which is valued at about 82 million euros ($ 111 million US). 698 AGC trains have been ordered to date.

In total, nearly 700 AGC trains will be in service in twenty-one French regions by 2011. "This order, which is a part of the most important modern railway series, confirms once again, the trust SNCF

and French regions have invested in Bombardier. It also consolidates Bombardier's position in the French rail market," commented Jean Berge, Chief Country Representative France, Bombardier

The AGC train is available in various versions. The trains can run on either diesel fuel, electricity or a combination of the two, and also on a dual mode/dual voltage (diesel fuel and electricity 1.5 kV and 25 kV). Thus far, the SNCF has ordered over 125 dual mode/dual voltage AGC.



When the AGC dual mode/dual voltage train was first launched in the Champagne-Ardenne region last month, a young passenger commented on how bright, confortable and colourful the AGC trains were. "They really invite you to travel" she commented. The results of an opinion poll conducted during the 100th train launch confirmed that 95% of passengers responded very positively to the trains.



The SNCF signed an initial contract, on December 13th, 2001, for the supply of 500 AGC trains, with a subsequent amendment agreed in November 2006 for the supply of up to 200 additional trains. The AGC trains are manufactured at the Bombardier Crespin plant in northern France.