DSE strengthens in cooperation with Virinco

DSE enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Norwegian Virinco AS, thereby strengthening its position as the leading manufacturer of test systems and solutions on the Scandinavian market.

DSE A/S in Horsens has recently entered into strategic cooperation agreement with Norwegian

Virinco AS concerning their well-known WATS statistical software.



WATS is a statistical programme that can be interfaced to an already existing test platform to

extract essential reports such as yield reports, and perform test step analyses. It represents an

important statistical tool for companies using test equipment in their production, in research and

development, and in laboratories.



By entering into this cooperation agreement with Virinco, DSE gets access to the best products on

the market. The products are web-based and designed especially for manufacturers who are

moving from local to global production. "This means that our customers in Scandinavia can now

extract statistical information directly from their production in, for example, China – and get access

to it from the internet", explains Jørgen Kjærsgaard, Sales Manager at DSE. And he continues:

“This makes the WATS product unique and ideal for large, international manufacturers".



At present, DSE is a market leader in test solutions in Denmark, and they are about to gain a

strong foothold in the other Nordic countries as well. Virinco is a market leader in Norway, and as

both companies specialise in TestStand, they can now supplement each another as total systems

suppliers of test-related software and hardware. It is the future intention that DSE's Test Engine be

capable of logging to Virinco's WATS.



"With this cooperation we are making our sales apparatus in Scandinavia stronger", states Tom

Andres Lomsdalen, Design Engineer at Virinco, and the continues: "We look very much forward to

cooperating with a professional, Scandinavian-based player on the market. We can strengthen

WATS's position in Scandinavia and in the electronics market in general, offering even better and

fully optimised test solutions", concludes Tom Andres Lomsdal.