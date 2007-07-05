Kontron and Sasco Holz conclude distribution agreement

Sasco Holz GmbH, Putzbrunn and Kontron Embedded Modules GmbH, a subsidiary of Kontron AG, announce the conclusion of a distibution agreement.

Accordingly Sasco Holz will from now on market all products of the flatpanel series “aFLAT" in Germany, Austria and Switzerland as well as in the central eastern European countries of Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary.



With this agreement the solutions distributor is extending its stock in displays and corresponding accesories such as graphics adapters, backlights, touchscreens and inverters and is strengthening the current product portfolio with an additional line by a market leading supplier.



“The experience gained with Arrow Electronics in northern Europe is entirely positive, such that we gladly look forward to a cooperation with Sasco Holz", says Dirk Finstel, CEO Sales & Marketing / CTO Embedded Modules Division with Kontron. With the integration of Sasco Holz into the sales network, Kontron opens yet another distribution channel into the important development and manufacturing markets of central and Eastern Europe, which promise great synergy to all sides. “Our distinctive technological know how in the field of embedded computer technologies in combination with the logistical capabilities of our distribution partner, creates the best result for the good of our customers. This is the foundation of our common goal, to grow faster than the market."