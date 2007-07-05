Orbotech introduce new AOI solution

Orbotech announced the introduction of its new Symbion™ P36 Plus automated optical inspection (AOI) system for solder paste inspection in the electronics assembly manufacturing process.

Symbion P36 Plus features Orbotech's POP™ (Parallel Optical Path) 3-D and 2-D detection technology and easy Wizard & Go™ operation for 100% volumetric solder paste inspection accuracy at ultra fast speed.



'Building on the favorable market response to our Symbion P36 system, the Symbion P36 Plus model has new enhancements that ensure users have the most advanced and efficient solder paste inspection capabilities available today to maximize performance on even the most challenging SMT applications', said Mr. Ronny Shalev, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Electronics Assembly at Orbotech Ltd. 'This system is a result of our continued commitment to on-going research and development to provide best-in-class solutions that help manufacturers achieve critical improvements in their operational costs and yields.'