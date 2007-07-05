Microchip files lawsuit against Chinese firm

Microchip Technology Inc. is in the process of filing lawsuits against a Chinese semiconductor company for alleged copying of the microcode.

Shanghai Haier Integrated Circuit Co. has according to the lawsuit file from Microchip copied datasheets from Microchip's PIC16CXXX family of microcontrollers.



According to the reports Shanghai Haier IC has denied the allegation. Microchip has also filed lawsuits against Shanghai Haier IC's distributor Linkage Technology Co. (Hsinchu, Taiwan).