Electronics firms in China<br>use discrimination practises

According to a Chinese survey 96% of the foreign multinational corporations in the country discriminates people that suffers from the hepatitis B (HBV) decise.

Motorola, Siemens, Philips, Foxconn, Sony and Samsung are accordingly amonge these companies.



The survey was made in 11 cities and states that 77% of 98 foreign MNCs surveyed have human resource policies in place that actively prevent the hiring of job seekers with HBV.



Of the remaining companies, all but three are less rigorous in their discriminatory practices, CSR Asia reports quoting Control.