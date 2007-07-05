Buyers interested in GSPK Electronics

evertiq.com reported earlier that UK based EMS provider GSPK Electronics went into administration. Now hopes are high that more than 100 jobs can be saved at the company.

When the administrators arrived 11 redundancies were made but the venture continued as a going concern. A potential buyer was immediately spotted.



According to a spokeswoman at the administrators, "It is early days and the team is now talking to interested parties."



According to “The Press" at least five organizations have shown interest in the company, this includes a venture capitalist in South Wales and a potential buyer in Southampton.



Before the company went into administration, directors made desperate attempts to sell the business privately, but the bids were said to be "not good enough".