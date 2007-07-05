Arrow Microtronica moves from Bedford

Arrow Microtronica, a division of Arrow Electronics will move it's Bedford-based warehouse. This will result in the loss of some jobs.

According to a letter to customers that leaked out to CRN, Les Billing managing director at Arrow Microtronica, revealed that the company will move to a centralized pan-European model with inventory held in a warehouse in Holland. This warehouse will cover the whole EMEA region.



This move would enable Arrow Microtronica to 'better utilise the considerable economy of scale available from the core Arrow organization developing and delivering better pan-European programmes and services for customers.