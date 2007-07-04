elvia PCB in major agreement with Sagem<br>-elvia takes over Sagem Lannion

elvia PCB Group has signed a commercial and industrial agreement with Sagem Communication, Safran group.

This agreement enables elvia PCB group to reinforce the principal aspects of its strategy. The commercial agreement covers the supply of bare Printed Circuit Boards to the main subsidiaries of the Safran group. The markets targeted are particularly the aerospace and military markets of Safran. The industrial agreement covers the acquisition of the Sagem Lannion plant (in Brittany France). This activity is transferred to a new company, called “eLci", which is a wholly owned subsidiary of elvia PCB group.



The reorganization of the site has now been completed and eLci has a very bright future. This facility is indeed one of the most up-to-date in Europe today. eLci will benefit from the synergies within elvia PCB group and will focus on medium series production.



eLci has already diversified its customer base outside of the Safran group. elvia PCB group's new strategy is to continue this development, which already represents 45% of the turnover of the site.



This agreement also includes the acquisition of the consulting activities of Sagem Lannion.



These activities, fully dedicated to the electronics industry, are composed of PCB experts proposing a wide range of analysis for the electronics sector, for both the PCB and assembly industries.



This agreement strengthens the elvia PCB group strategy which is to market a “one stop shop" offer including: design support, prototyping, manufacturing, and now also consulting and analysis services.



“By mastering the entire Value Chain of PCB activities, elvia PCB group will continue to pursue the competitiveness required in order to accompany our customers" Bruno Cassin, president of elvia PCB group explained.