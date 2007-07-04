Vitronics Soltec transfers<br>production from the Netherlands

Vitronics Soltec transfers production from the Netherlands to its manufacturing plants in USA and China.

Vitronics Soltecs operations in the Netherlands will get a new shape during the next year. Its manufacturing of selective soldering will be transferred to the company's manufacturing units in the USA and the manufacturing of reflow ovens and wave soldering equipment will be transferred to the company's Chinese manufacturing units. However the company only operates 20 % of its manufacturing. Only final assembly, testing and verification is run by Vitronics Soltec self. The remaining 80% is manufactured by subcontractors.



“Our Netherlands facility will expand its role as global NPD/R&D center for Reflow, Wave and Selective Soldering. Through significant investments in this NPD/R&D center, Vitronics Soltec will leverage its European process expertise and legacy, dating back nearly a century, to the fullest extent possible. We will maintain our lead in soldering technology development", Vitronics Soltec's Global marketing manager André Myny commented.



The unit in the Netherlands will now be shrunk into a workforce of 60 employees of which nearly 50% is working on R&D. Today the unit in the Netherlands employs about 114 people.