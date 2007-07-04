Kitron in deal worth 18.7 MEUR

Kitron has entered an agreement worth more than 18.7 million euro (NOK 150 million).

Kitron has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with a Swedish customer, whereby Kitron expects to make deliveries of about NOK 150 million during 2007-2008.



Kitron ASA, through its Swedish subsidiary Kitron Microelectronics AB in Jönköping, has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with a major company in the Swedish telecommunications equipment industry serving international markets. Under the agreement, Kitron will manufacture electronics and perform subassembly of fibre optical networks equipment.



The customer is a leading provider of Optical Networking solutions and has a customer base of more than 150 network operators, service providers, enterprises and public institutions across Europe, the Americas and Asia. Kitron expects to make deliveries amounting to about NOK 150 million during 2007-2008.



Key selection criteria for the contract were process knowledge, flexibility, service level and efficient sourcing of material. "We are proud of the acknowledgment from one of the most expansive and interesting companies not only in Sweden but also on a global level", says Nils-Gunnar Fransson Marketing Director for Kitron in Sweden. "This agreement, together with existing customers, demonstrates that our manufacturing site in Jönköping is a highly competent manufacturer of complex data/telecom products within both fibre optics and wireless applications. We look forward to taking part in the continuing success of our customers."