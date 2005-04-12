Tyco closes UK plant

Tyco Electronics is closing down its Dorman Smith switchgear manufacturing plant in Preston, North-West England, due to price pressure. 62 employees will removed.

The company blamed pricing from lower cost regions for the closure of the industrial switchgear plant, which is expected to be complete by September, Electronics Weekly reports. The plant manufactures mains distribution boards, circuit breakers, panel systems and metering systems.



Located in Preston, England, Dorman Smith occupies a purpose built facility totalling 19,000m2 and is one of Britain’s largest and most respected manufacturers of Low Voltage Switchgear. In addition, two international manufacturing facilities support the company’s export market. According to Electronics Weekly Tyco Electronics will continue to produce its new line of industrial switchgear under the Dorman Smith brand name.