French PCB sales went down in May

The PCB production in France went down in May but the expectations about the future are still good.

The PCB production in France went down in May to reach a level quite close to the level in the end of 2002 and the beginning of 2003. Total index declined by 1,4% while index for consumables increased by 6,7%. In April both indexes declined and as the consumable index are considered as the most representative indicator the manufacturing of PCBs is expected to rise again in June.