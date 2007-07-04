Electronics Production | July 04, 2007
Avnet Time acquires Flint Distribution
Avnet Time Acquires UK Specialist Flint Distribution Ltd. Acquisition to Strengthen Avnet Time's Position in the UK and Ireland IP&E Distribution Market.
Avnet Time, a business unit of Avnet Electronics Marketing EMEA and Avnet, Inc., announced today that it has acquired the UK-based Interconnect, Passive and Electromechanical (IP&E) distributor, Flint Distribution Ltd. Flint will be combined with the Avnet Time organisation. The newly formed
business will have annual revenues of 31 Million Euros. Carl Barton, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Flint, will lead the new, larger Avnet Time business in the UK and Ireland. Vince Clark, Avnet Time's UK manager, will head up the sales organisation. Avnet Time and Flint customers will have full access to an expanded line card and thus enjoy one of the best IP&E product portfolios in the industry.
With 55 employees Flint serves over 1600 customers across a broad range of industry sectors, including EMS, security, instrumentation, automation and industrial controls.
According to Flint Managing Director and Co-Founder Carl Barton, "We have a very loyal and high quality team and I am confident that their career opportunities will be enhanced by joining Avnet Time. Too often, our operational excellence and superior customer service get lost in vendor reduction programmes. Therefore, all of the Flint board members believe that the combined strengths of Avnet and Flint provides the best option for customers, suppliers and staff alike. Flint has been my life for over 20 years and my overriding objective was to ensure that 'my baby' went
to the best possible home. I am delighted to see Flint at the core of Avnet Time's exciting plans for the UK & Ireland and that I can be a vital part of this new strategy".
Patrick Zammit, President of Avnet Electronics Marketing EMEA stated: "We have very exciting growth plans for Avnet Time across Europe and the acquisition of Flint is a great example of our commitment to grow IP&E in the region. As part of the acquisition, both customer sets will gain access to industry leading franchises that have not been part of our respective portfolios. We are confident that our suppliers and customers will embrace the opportunities that this new organisation can offer."
Klaus Emme, President of Avnet Time, said: "This acquisition is excellent for all parties, not just Flint and Avnet, but also for customers and suppliers. Flint has an unequalled reputation for service excellence and process & operational innovation. Therefore, our intent is to fully merge best people and best practices into Avnet Time's organisation."
Emme continued: "Coalville will become the centre of UK and Ireland operations for Avnet Time. Furthermore, Avnet Time's Stevenage location will remain a critical sales branch with refined geographical responsibilities, to continuously expand our service offerings to customers."
Carl Barton and the new, bigger Avnet Time will work to make sure that Flint's differentiating strengths in the market place - in particular operational excellence and innovation - will drive the new organisation and that, customers, suppliers and employees will experience a smooth transition with new, exciting opportunities. Vince Clark, who will lead the sales organisation of the new company, commented: "I am extremely excited by the opportunities that this new larger business will offer to our customers. By leaving both the Coalville operation and the Stevenage sales office intact, customers will enjoy the stronger market presence of Avnet Time and Flint combined, as well as the benefit of Flint's unrivalled customer service."
business will have annual revenues of 31 Million Euros. Carl Barton, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Flint, will lead the new, larger Avnet Time business in the UK and Ireland. Vince Clark, Avnet Time's UK manager, will head up the sales organisation. Avnet Time and Flint customers will have full access to an expanded line card and thus enjoy one of the best IP&E product portfolios in the industry.
With 55 employees Flint serves over 1600 customers across a broad range of industry sectors, including EMS, security, instrumentation, automation and industrial controls.
According to Flint Managing Director and Co-Founder Carl Barton, "We have a very loyal and high quality team and I am confident that their career opportunities will be enhanced by joining Avnet Time. Too often, our operational excellence and superior customer service get lost in vendor reduction programmes. Therefore, all of the Flint board members believe that the combined strengths of Avnet and Flint provides the best option for customers, suppliers and staff alike. Flint has been my life for over 20 years and my overriding objective was to ensure that 'my baby' went
to the best possible home. I am delighted to see Flint at the core of Avnet Time's exciting plans for the UK & Ireland and that I can be a vital part of this new strategy".
Patrick Zammit, President of Avnet Electronics Marketing EMEA stated: "We have very exciting growth plans for Avnet Time across Europe and the acquisition of Flint is a great example of our commitment to grow IP&E in the region. As part of the acquisition, both customer sets will gain access to industry leading franchises that have not been part of our respective portfolios. We are confident that our suppliers and customers will embrace the opportunities that this new organisation can offer."
Klaus Emme, President of Avnet Time, said: "This acquisition is excellent for all parties, not just Flint and Avnet, but also for customers and suppliers. Flint has an unequalled reputation for service excellence and process & operational innovation. Therefore, our intent is to fully merge best people and best practices into Avnet Time's organisation."
Emme continued: "Coalville will become the centre of UK and Ireland operations for Avnet Time. Furthermore, Avnet Time's Stevenage location will remain a critical sales branch with refined geographical responsibilities, to continuously expand our service offerings to customers."
Carl Barton and the new, bigger Avnet Time will work to make sure that Flint's differentiating strengths in the market place - in particular operational excellence and innovation - will drive the new organisation and that, customers, suppliers and employees will experience a smooth transition with new, exciting opportunities. Vince Clark, who will lead the sales organisation of the new company, commented: "I am extremely excited by the opportunities that this new larger business will offer to our customers. By leaving both the Coalville operation and the Stevenage sales office intact, customers will enjoy the stronger market presence of Avnet Time and Flint combined, as well as the benefit of Flint's unrivalled customer service."
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments