Bombardier may extend cooperation with Electroputere

According to local media sources the Canadian train manufacturer Bombardier is considering extension of its cooperation with the manufacturer Electroputere.

Electroputere has for some while now been working together with Bombardier as a contract manufacturer for the Canadian firm and if the plans go well for Bombardier in Turkey and Hungary the cooperation may be extended.



"We are open to a potential collaboration with Electroputere in order to conduct exports to Turkey or Hungary. It all depends on the need expressed by the market and on the development of the infrastructure in the region," stated Jean Berge, marketing vice-president of Mainline&Metros Bombardier.