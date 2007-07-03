Nokia Siemens lands order

Bharti Airtel Limited, India's lprivate telecom services provider and Nokia Siemens Networks today strengthened their partnership further by signing a Memorandum of Understanding for a USD 900 Mn. (approx.) expansion contract across Airtel's mobile, fixed and Intelligent Network platforms.

In the first multi platform network contract of its kind to be awarded in India, Nokia Siemens Networks will expand Airtel's GSM network in eight circles; its National Long Distance and International Long Distance network with 1.8 million Next Generation Network (NGN) ports – the largest ever NGN contract in the country – and its International Calling Card prepaid service capacity by 4.5 million news users. The GSM and NGN expansions are planned over two years and the International calling cards expansion over three years.



The Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Mr. Manoj Kohli, President and CEO of Bharti Airtel, and Mr. Simon Beresford Wylie, CEO of Nokia Siemens Networks.



Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Kohli said, “Bharti Airtel is undertaking a massive expansion and integration exercise across its mobile and fixed networks to significantly augment its service delivery capacity. Today's comprehensive network expansion contract is a reflection of this vision. Nokia Siemens Networks with its industry leading product portfolio and strong services capabilities is the strategic partner for Bharti Airtel to deliver on its vision of world class telecom services to its customers."



“We are honored to be awarded this first of its kind end to end network expansion contract by Bharti Airtel. Nokia Siemens Networks has been a strong partner in Bharti Airtel's growth and this contract establishes us as the leading integrated partner across their networks," said Mr. Beresford-Wylie. “Nokia Siemens Networks has the experience and expertise in delivering integrated solutions and services and will enable Bharti Airtel to tap new market opportunities driven by convergence, optimize network performance and costs and continue to grow market share," he added.



The two year GSM expansion will cover the eight existing circles of Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh, Bihar & Jharkhand, Orissa, Kolkata and West Bengal, where Nokia Siemens Networks already provides equipment and Managed Services.