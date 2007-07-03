CTS names Matthew new CFO

CTS has named Matthew W. Long as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Long replaces Vinod Khilnani who has been elected to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer.

A search process has been initiated for a replacement and CTS expects to name a permanent CFO in the near future.



Mr. Long, who will continue as the Treasurer, has been with CTS Corporation since 1996. He served as a Strategic Business Unit Controller until August 1999, External Financial Reporting Manager until July 2000, and Treasurer since December 2000. Mr. Long is a Certified Public Accountant and has a Bachelor of Science in Business and an MBA from Indiana University.