Electronics Production | July 03, 2007
PartnerTech and 3CEMS extends cooperation
Local presence both in Asia and Europe will strengthen ability to handle different products throughout the lifecycle and all the way to the end-customer.
PartnerTech and 3CEMS have cooperated for the past six years, where amongst other things 3CEMS has been PartnerTech's production partner in China. With diversified market segments and a wide geographical presence, there have been many advantages for both partners and thus the decision has been taken to deepen this relationship for the future.
The agreement signed today in Guan Zhou, Peoples Republic of China, signifies a deeper level of co-operation and joint activities within the areas of sales, marketing and strategic sourcing. In the area of sourcing the cooperation means a further improved quality control and component evaluation.
3CEMS will continue to be PartnerTech's production partner in China and as such, with their strong presence in Asia and expertise within EMS manufacturing, will complement PartnerTech's strength within European business-to-business contract manufacturing.
