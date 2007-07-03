Pelikon raises £3 million

Pelikon, the Cardiff-based manufacturer of printed segmented electroluminescent (pSEL™) displays, today announced an investment of £3 million towards the R&D of its innovative flexible electroluminescent (EL) display technology, as it prepares to commercialise its award-winning hybrid displays.

Established in September 2000, Pelikon has invested £17 million to date in its UK manufacturing and R&D, growing from strength to strength in the touch display and display backlighting markets. The Company now provides pSEL displays for consumer electronics applications, including award-winning ODM DD101 timepiece, popular Kameleon universal remote controls, and leading satellite radio remote controllers.



“This investment is recognition of the fact that Pelikon's break-through pSEL hybrid display technology will revolutionise the touch displays market for CE applications such as mobile phones as soon as it becomes commercially available next year," said Mike Powell, managing director, Pelikon. “Not only is the Pelikon hybrid display visible under any lighting conditions, it allows manufacturers to offer an intelligent keypad that changes according to the functions you need."



Earlier this year, the industry recognised the remarkable potential offered by the pSEL hybrid display technology, when Pelikon won the Best Technical Development award for Devices at the Printed Electronics Europe 2007 show. Pelikon aims to commercialise its hybrid technology in H1 2008, offering manufacturers and consumers clear visibility on device displays in all lighting conditions.



The Company continued its market expansion in the animated backlight and intuitive touch displays segments, with an extended sales collaboration with Supertex.



More recently, Pelikon's hidden-until-revealed flexible display gained popularity among consumers around the world, as a key design feature of the fashionable DD101 watch that won the international red dot design award for its particularly sophisticated and innovative design.