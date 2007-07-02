Medicus place order with BB Electronics

Medicus Engineering has placed an order for medico product development at BB Electronics in Denmark.

Medicus Engineering specialises in medico product development. Its peak competences are a deep understanding of the application and the ability to transfer this knowledge to products. The company works with both development of its own products and consultancy tasks.



Medicus Engineering's latest product is a neurodiagnostic device to expose serious complications (autonomic neuropathy), which many diabetic patients risk developing.



Danish and international guidelines recommend that all diabetics be examined for the disease once a year. However, in practice, it is not possible to examine the rapidly increasing population of diabetics in accordance with these instructions. The reason for this is that an examination with the technology currently available at hospitals is expensive, difficult and can take several hours.



Medicus Engineering's neurodiagnostic device can complete the examination in a few minutes, instead of several hours, which means that all diabetics will be able to be offered this important examination in the long run.



Medicus Engineering has developed the device in close cooperation with Aarhus Universitetshospital (Aarhus University Hospital), which has carried out the first clinical studies with a very promising result. During the development phase also BB Electronics has contributed with production and certification requirements to the project through the DesignLink team.



At the moment, the company is looking for a strategic cooperation partner and/or investor who can assist in introducing the neurodiagnostic device to the market by the middle of 2008.



Production of the device will take place at BB Electronics facilities.