European suppliers will have<br>their products in the iPhone

When the iPhone is put into volume production a lot of European companies will get to supply the iPhone with its components.

A lot of European suppliers will have their piece of the cake when the iPhone is getting its shape and function. EETimes and its partner Semiconductor Insights have torn an iPhone into pieces to find out the suppliers to the product. Wolfson Microelectronics, CSR plc, ST Microelectronics and German groups Infineon Technologies and Balda have sockets in the phone, approximately 3 million of which were released in the U.S. on June 29th. Amongst the Apple branded components in the phone are the processor from Samsung with a three stacked die package containing an S5L8900 and two 512Mbit SRAM dice and are two from Infneon, the PMB8876 S-Gold 2 multimedia engine with EDGE functionality that provides the iPhone's baseband. Another device that appears to be the GSM RF transceiver are also included.



There is also a tough component to determine the function of. That is a multi-chip package with STMicroelectronics die marking. Balda is, as evertiq earlier reported the supplier of the touch screen.