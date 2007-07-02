Kimball Poland to Make Electronic<br>Automotive Steering Systems

US based EMS Provider Kimball Electronics Group, Inc., a subsidiary of Kimball International, Inc., announced today that the Company's Kimball Electronics-Poland facility has been awarded a major new business program to manufacture automotive steering systems for the European market.

The new business is related to the next generation of electronically power-assisted steering, with production slated to begin in late 2008. Total value of the program is estimated at 130 million euros (approximately $170 million) over 5 years. The selection of Kimball Electronics-Poland to supply the new steering electronic control units and components is significant, as the rapid acceptance of electronic steering by the European market is expected to continue, putting Kimball in a strong position for growth.



“This acceptance is driven by the eco-benefits in improved fuel economy and emissions as well as the advanced functions and easy packaging the system offers", said Angus Watson, Director, Automotive Industry Solutions, Kimball Electronics Group.



“Our relationship with this particular customer is long-standing and we have made significant investments in recent years to expand the relationship in order to support growing business in Europe. We view this new business award as a strong testimonial in support of the partnership, and is the result of the team effort and hard work by people located in both the U.S. and Europe", stated Don Charron, President, Kimball Electronics Group.



Jim Thyen, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kimball International, added, “We are honored to have the opportunity to continue our service as a strategic supplier. We remain committed to the automotive end market and to our diversification strategy to expand our coverage of applications, vehicle brands, and geographies."