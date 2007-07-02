Pioneer to liquidate factories<br>in Mexico and Belgium

To minimize its overall production cost Pioneer has decided to liquidate its factories in Mexico and Belgium.

According to Digitimes this may result in that Lite-On IT and Quanta Storage, obtaining additional ODM/OEM orders from Pioneer.



The company plans to complete the liquidation of the factories by the end of March 2008 and will concentrate on the production of home-use audio/video electronic devices in Japan, the US and the UK.