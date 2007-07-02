Actel expands sales channel in Europe

Actel has broadened the company's extensive sales network in Europe with the addition of Melchioni as a new distributor and strategic partner.

Responsible for distribution and technical support, Melchioni will drive new business and increase market penetration for Actel's field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and programmable system chips (PSCs) in key consumer, automotive, telecommunications, and industrial accounts in Italy.



Dennis Kish, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Actel said, “As we respond to increasing customer inquiries for Actel's ultra low-power IGLOO family and the mixed-signal Actel Fusion PSCs for power management, the addition of Melchioni to our sales channel is critical. As the leading independent Italian distributor, Melchioni has the commitment, professionalism and strategic insight to turn the power, security, reliability and cost advantages of Actel's flash-based solutions into opportunity growth."



Armando Melchioni, President of Melchioni S.P.A., added: “We are very pleased that Actel, the leading supplier of power-smart, flash-based FPGAs, has joined the portfolio in our electronics division. This step is clear recognition of the effectiveness of Melchioni's distribution model and testimony to the strength of the brand at an international level."