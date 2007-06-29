Creation Tech acquires Taytronics

Creation Technologies announced its intention to acquire Taytronics Inc. of St. Peter, Minnesota. The acquisition is expected to be finalized on July 29, 2007.

The acquisition will provide Creation with a second facility in the central US to support and grow its customer base in that region. The Taytronics operation, which will be operated by Creation Technologies Minnesota Inc., will become the eighth Creation Technologies business unit providing medium-volume, complex electronics manufacturing solutions to original equipment manufacturers. Creation's other business units are based in Vancouver, Burnaby, San Jose, Dallas, Milwaukee, Toronto and Mississauga.



Taytronics, Inc., an affiliate of Taylor Corporation located in North Mankato, MN, has been providing EMS services to the Minnesota and Wisconsin area since 1990. The company has customers participating in the medical, military, communications and industrial control products markets.



It employs 125 people and expects 2007 revenues of approximately US $12 million.