Silcotec employs in Slovakia

evertiq.com reported on Friday that Irish EMS provider has cut 40 jobs at it's plant in Ireland. However there is some positive news happing in company's plant in Slovakia. The company has employed two new colleagues in Slovakia.

Lehel Kamocsai. has joined the company as New Engineer and Ing. Juraj Mikolai joined the company as New Production Manager.



Lehel has worked in the shipyard in Komarno for many years, mainly in the area of pipe work design therefore he has a lot of experience on CAD software and project implementation. Lehel is presently becoming familiar with how Silcotec operate, working on his induction training program and fitting in with the rest of the team.



Ing. Juraj Mikolai recently joined the Slovakia Operations as Production Manager. Immediatly prior to joining Silcotec Juraj worked at the District office in Komárno as a Crisis Manager.



Slovakia now employ a total of 115 people, a increase from the 30 people that were in the company at the time of its acquisition in 2003.