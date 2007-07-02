Poland “Crystal Walley"

In every country different areas in the electronics industry are called different ways. One of the latest nicknames is “Christal Walley" in Poland.

The nickman was made by the Polish Information and Foreign Investment Agency as many company's special Asian based have invested in LCD plants in the country.



The global demand for LCD TV sets has doubled every year. Poland get to be chosen from many companies in this business as their investment location, Poland Business Network reports. The country has become a European centre of TV-set production. According to Polish Information and Foreign Investment Agency, Poland is becoming a "Crystal Valley" and at the same time a leading European manufacturer of liquid crystal modules for TV sets.